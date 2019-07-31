Reviewing LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)’s and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS)’s results

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LM Funding America Inc.
|1
|1.31
|N/A
|-7.93
|0.00
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|2
|3.22
|N/A
|1.03
|2.27
Table 1 highlights LM Funding America Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows LM Funding America Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LM Funding America Inc.
|0.00%
|-662.3%
|-336.4%
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|0.00%
|37.6%
|34.5%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
LM Funding America Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 2.9%. Insiders owned 0.8% of LM Funding America Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LM Funding America Inc.
|-3.57%
|-1.46%
|0.75%
|-23.73%
|-78.36%
|14.41%
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|-9.62%
|-28.57%
|154.58%
|28.42%
|-92.27%
|155.43%
For the past year LM Funding America Inc. has weaker performance than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. beats LM Funding America Inc.
LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.
