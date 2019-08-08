Reviewing Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)’s and Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK)’s results

As Foreign Money Center Banks companies, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) and Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group plc 3 0.00 N/A 0.27 9.38 Westpac Banking Corporation 19 0.00 N/A 1.39 14.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Westpac Banking Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Lloyds Banking Group plc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lloyds Banking Group plc and Westpac Banking Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Westpac Banking Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group plc is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Westpac Banking Corporation’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group plc and Westpac Banking Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group plc 0 0 1 3.00 Westpac Banking Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 81.3% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Westpac Banking Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lloyds Banking Group plc -8.87% -10.76% -20.92% -14.33% -22.36% 0.39% Westpac Banking Corporation -1.16% -1.41% -0.2% 7.09% -9.95% 12.36%

For the past year Lloyds Banking Group plc has weaker performance than Westpac Banking Corporation

Summary

Westpac Banking Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Lloyds Banking Group plc.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital markets services, as well as private equity financing to various clients comprising small and medium-sized companies, mid-markets, corporates, and financial institutions. The Consumer Finance segment offers motor finance, credit cards, and unsecured personal loans with its European business to consumers and commercial customers. The Insurance segment provides long-term savings, and investment and money protection products, as well as home insurance, motor insurance, and life pension products. The company also provides personal and business loans. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.