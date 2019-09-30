Reviewing LKQ Corporation (LKQ)’s and Its Rivals results

As Auto Parts company, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of LKQ Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand LKQ Corporation has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has LKQ Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 1,025,762,952.45% 10.00% 4.10% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting LKQ Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 289.06M 28 20.13 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

LKQ Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio LKQ Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for LKQ Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.69 2.48

As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 30.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LKQ Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year LKQ Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LKQ Corporation are 2.4 and 1. Competitively, LKQ Corporation’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. LKQ Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LKQ Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

LKQ Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, LKQ Corporation’s rivals are 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

LKQ Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors LKQ Corporation’s competitors beat LKQ Corporation.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.