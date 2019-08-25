Reviewing LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)’s and Its Rivals results

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LiveXLive Media Inc. has 27.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of LiveXLive Media Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has LiveXLive Media Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media Inc. 0.00% -187.80% -59.90% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing LiveXLive Media Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for LiveXLive Media Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.15 2.72

With consensus target price of $9.5, LiveXLive Media Inc. has a potential upside of 302.54%. The potential upside of the rivals is 8.41%. With higher possible upside potential for LiveXLive Media Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think LiveXLive Media Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LiveXLive Media Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveXLive Media Inc. 25.53% -22.16% -36.7% -49.74% -37.37% -40.4% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year LiveXLive Media Inc. has -40.40% weaker performance while LiveXLive Media Inc.’s peers have 31.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

LiveXLive Media Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, LiveXLive Media Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LiveXLive Media Inc.

Dividends

LiveXLive Media Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LiveXLive Media Inc.’s peers beat LiveXLive Media Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews. The company's platform features performances and content of artists in various music genres. In addition, it engages in the sale of event and concert tickets. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.