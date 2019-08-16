Reviewing LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of LiveXLive Media Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand LiveXLive Media Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have LiveXLive Media Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media Inc. 0.00% -187.80% -59.90% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares LiveXLive Media Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for LiveXLive Media Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.54 2.73

With consensus target price of $9.5, LiveXLive Media Inc. has a potential upside of 254.48%. The rivals have a potential upside of 8.16%. Based on the results shown earlier, LiveXLive Media Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LiveXLive Media Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveXLive Media Inc. 25.53% -22.16% -36.7% -49.74% -37.37% -40.4% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year LiveXLive Media Inc. has -40.40% weaker performance while LiveXLive Media Inc.’s rivals have 31.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LiveXLive Media Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, LiveXLive Media Inc.’s rivals have 1.54 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LiveXLive Media Inc.

Dividends

LiveXLive Media Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LiveXLive Media Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews. The company's platform features performances and content of artists in various music genres. In addition, it engages in the sale of event and concert tickets. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.