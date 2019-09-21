Reviewing LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)’s and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s results

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media Inc. 4 3.49 N/A -0.73 0.00 Comcast Corporation 43 2.02 N/A 2.65 16.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of LiveXLive Media Inc. and Comcast Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LiveXLive Media Inc. and Comcast Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media Inc. 0.00% -187.8% -59.9% Comcast Corporation 0.00% 16.2% 5.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LiveXLive Media Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Comcast Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Comcast Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LiveXLive Media Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for LiveXLive Media Inc. and Comcast Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Comcast Corporation 0 1 8 2.89

The upside potential is 143.06% for LiveXLive Media Inc. with consensus target price of $5.25. Comcast Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $48.89 consensus target price and a 5.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, LiveXLive Media Inc. is looking more favorable than Comcast Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LiveXLive Media Inc. and Comcast Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 85.3%. Insiders owned 0.2% of LiveXLive Media Inc. shares. Comparatively, Comcast Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveXLive Media Inc. 25.53% -22.16% -36.7% -49.74% -37.37% -40.4% Comcast Corporation -3.79% 1.08% -0.58% 21.85% 21.74% 26.78%

For the past year LiveXLive Media Inc. has -40.4% weaker performance while Comcast Corporation has 26.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Comcast Corporation beats LiveXLive Media Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews. The company's platform features performances and content of artists in various music genres. In addition, it engages in the sale of event and concert tickets. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital media properties, which primarily include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and related digital media properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Universal studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.