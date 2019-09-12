Reviewing LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)’s and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s results

Both LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 52 9.99 N/A -1.82 0.00 NCR Corporation 30 0.63 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and NCR Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and NCR Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 98.6% 71.5% NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Competitively, NCR Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival NCR Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NCR Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and NCR Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NCR Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively NCR Corporation has a consensus price target of $31.67, with potential downside of -6.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of NCR Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NCR Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.44% 11.25% -8.43% 22.79% 29.14% 36.4% NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49%

For the past year LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than NCR Corporation

Summary

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NCR Corporation.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.