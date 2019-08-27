Reviewing LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)’s and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s results

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. 30 9.63 N/A -0.67 0.00 EVERTEC Inc. 30 5.35 N/A 1.21 26.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LivePerson Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

LivePerson Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EVERTEC Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LivePerson Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor EVERTEC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. LivePerson Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EVERTEC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LivePerson Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 EVERTEC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LivePerson Inc. has an average price target of $38.67, and a -4.59% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.3% of LivePerson Inc. shares and 84.9% of EVERTEC Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of LivePerson Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98% EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. has stronger performance than EVERTEC Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors EVERTEC Inc. beats LivePerson Inc.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.