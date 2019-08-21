Reviewing Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s results

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 10 2.22 N/A 0.76 8.45 NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Livent Corporation and NexGen Energy Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1% NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Livent Corporation and NexGen Energy Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 NexGen Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Livent Corporation has an average target price of $10, and a 48.15% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Livent Corporation and NexGen Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.08% and 33.89%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Livent Corporation shares. Competitively, 14.66% are NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33% NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54%

For the past year Livent Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than NexGen Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Livent Corporation beats NexGen Energy Ltd.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.