Reviewing Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s results

Both Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 11 2.31 N/A 0.83 9.39 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 40 2.08 N/A 4.43 9.53

In table 1 we can see Livent Corporation and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Natural Resource Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Livent Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Livent Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Natural Resource Partners L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Livent Corporation and Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Livent Corporation and Natural Resource Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 87.86% for Livent Corporation with average price target of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Livent Corporation and Natural Resource Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 35.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Livent Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -13.73% -36.15% -40.49% -58.25% 0% -43.55% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2.57% 4.22% 7.37% 28.1% 34.71% 12.73%

For the past year Livent Corporation had bearish trend while Natural Resource Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Livent Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.