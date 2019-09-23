Reviewing Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s results

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 8 2.40 N/A 0.76 8.45 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 49.31 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Livent Corporation and Lithium Americas Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Livent Corporation and Lithium Americas Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Livent Corporation and Lithium Americas Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Lithium Americas Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Livent Corporation’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 37.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.08% of Livent Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Livent Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year Livent Corporation had bearish trend while Lithium Americas Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Livent Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lithium Americas Corp.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.