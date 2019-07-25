Reviewing Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s results

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 10 2.27 N/A 0.83 9.39 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 4.43 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Livent Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% -13% -8.6%

Liquidity

Livent Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Great Panther Mining Limited which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Great Panther Mining Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Livent Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Livent Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Livent Corporation has a 88.68% upside potential and an average target price of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Livent Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 15.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Livent Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -13.73% -36.15% -40.49% -58.25% 0% -43.55% Great Panther Mining Limited -8.43% -9.82% 5.51% 32.42% -37.5% 10.04%

For the past year Livent Corporation had bearish trend while Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Livent Corporation beats Great Panther Mining Limited.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.