Reviewing Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)’s results

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 9 2.34 N/A 0.76 8.45 Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.71 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Livent Corporation and Golden Minerals Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Livent Corporation and Golden Minerals Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1% Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3%

Liquidity

Livent Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Golden Minerals Company’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Livent Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golden Minerals Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Livent Corporation and Golden Minerals Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Golden Minerals Company 0 0 0 0.00

Livent Corporation’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 40.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Livent Corporation and Golden Minerals Company are owned by institutional investors at 40.08% and 45.9% respectively. About 0.7% of Livent Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33% Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26%

For the past year Livent Corporation had bearish trend while Golden Minerals Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Livent Corporation beats Golden Minerals Company.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.