Reviewing Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)’s results

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 7 3.61 135.78M 0.76 8.45 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 106.90M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Livent Corporation and Entree Resources Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 2,038,738,738.74% 22.9% 18.1% Entree Resources Ltd. 47,259,062,776.30% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Livent Corporation is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Entree Resources Ltd. is 33.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.8. Entree Resources Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Livent Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Livent Corporation and Entree Resources Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Entree Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 52.67% for Livent Corporation with consensus price target of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.08% of Livent Corporation shares and 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares. 0.7% are Livent Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33% Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. has weaker performance than Livent Corporation

Summary

Livent Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Entree Resources Ltd.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.