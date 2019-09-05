Reviewing Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)’s and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s results

Both Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57 JD.com Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Live Ventures Incorporated and JD.com Inc. JD.com Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Live Ventures Incorporated. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than JD.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Live Ventures Incorporated and JD.com Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3% JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Live Ventures Incorporated’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, JD.com Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Live Ventures Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, JD.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Live Ventures Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Live Ventures Incorporated and JD.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 JD.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively JD.com Inc. has a consensus target price of $34.5, with potential upside of 11.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Live Ventures Incorporated and JD.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.11% of JD.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend while JD.com Inc. had bullish trend.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.