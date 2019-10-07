Reviewing Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)’s and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s results

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.00 1.54M 1.31 4.57 Akamai Technologies Inc. 90 1.77 160.54M 2.13 41.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Live Ventures Incorporated and Akamai Technologies Inc. Akamai Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Live Ventures Incorporated. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 20,754,716.98% 10.2% 3% Akamai Technologies Inc. 179,194,106.49% 10.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Live Ventures Incorporated’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Live Ventures Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Live Ventures Incorporated and Akamai Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Akamai Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, with potential downside of -3.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Live Ventures Incorporated and Akamai Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders owned 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Akamai Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated has -10.86% weaker performance while Akamai Technologies Inc. has 44.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Live Ventures Incorporated on 15 of the 14 factors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.