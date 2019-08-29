Reviewing Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB)’s and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s results

Since Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 17 3.98 N/A 0.79 24.77 First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.40 N/A 2.26 12.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Defiance Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Defiance Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. First Defiance Financial Corp.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 65.1%. About 3.2% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, First Defiance Financial Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Live Oak Bancshares Inc.