Reviewing LivaNova PLC (LIVN)’s and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 82 3.16 N/A -4.36 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 24 6.47 N/A 0.52 44.37

Demonstrates LivaNova PLC and IRadimed Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta indicates that LivaNova PLC is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. IRadimed Corporation’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LivaNova PLC has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, IRadimed Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.1% of LivaNova PLC shares and 23.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares. About 0.5% of LivaNova PLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, IRadimed Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84% IRadimed Corporation -2.58% -16.65% -15.15% -6.11% 24.37% -5.68%

For the past year LivaNova PLC was more bearish than IRadimed Corporation.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors LivaNova PLC.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.