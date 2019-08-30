Reviewing Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)’s and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. 4 53.26 N/A -0.32 0.00 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Lithium Americas Corp. and Entree Resources Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Entree Resources Ltd. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4% Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp. has 16.4% stronger performance while Entree Resources Ltd. has -37.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Lithium Americas Corp. beats Entree Resources Ltd.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.