Reviewing Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)’s and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s results

Since Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. 4 51.31 N/A -0.32 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 3.97 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lithium Americas Corp. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lithium Americas Corp. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lithium Americas Corp. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.48% and 64%. About 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp. has 16.4% stronger performance while Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has -6.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Lithium Americas Corp. beats Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.