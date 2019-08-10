Reviewing Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)’s and Its Rivals results

As Auto Dealerships company, Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Lithia Motors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.74% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Lithia Motors Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Lithia Motors Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.10% 5.00% Industry Average 9.10% 20.87% 8.03%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Lithia Motors Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors Inc. N/A 106 12.25 Industry Average 223.47M 2.45B 19.38

Lithia Motors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Lithia Motors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 2.40 2.91 2.68

Lithia Motors Inc. presently has an average target price of $124.67, suggesting a potential downside of -2.96%. The rivals have a potential upside of 7.47%. Lithia Motors Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lithia Motors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithia Motors Inc. -1.09% 10.05% 18.8% 48.97% 51.13% 72.78% Industry Average 2.73% 6.85% 15.33% 43.06% 32.46% 44.02%

For the past year Lithia Motors Inc. has stronger performance than Lithia Motors Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lithia Motors Inc. are 1.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Lithia Motors Inc.’s rivals have 1.39 and 0.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lithia Motors Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lithia Motors Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Lithia Motors Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. In other hand, Lithia Motors Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lithia Motors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lithia Motors Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.