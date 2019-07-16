Reviewing Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Lithia Motors Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.17% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lithia Motors Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.47% of all Auto Dealerships companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lithia Motors Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.40% 5.00% Industry Average 9.56% 21.74% 8.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Lithia Motors Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors Inc. N/A 100 10.68 Industry Average 213.71M 2.23B 18.86

Lithia Motors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lithia Motors Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.17 2.82 2.66

$111.33 is the average price target of Lithia Motors Inc., with a potential downside of -6.74%. The competitors have a potential upside of 10.21%. Based on the results given earlier, Lithia Motors Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lithia Motors Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithia Motors Inc. -0.85% 17.74% 36.9% 36.23% 16.81% 47.9% Industry Average 2.58% 8.49% 25.05% 18.14% 38.87% 28.98%

For the past year Lithia Motors Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lithia Motors Inc. are 1.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Lithia Motors Inc.’s competitors have 1.38 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lithia Motors Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lithia Motors Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Lithia Motors Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, Lithia Motors Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.29 which is 28.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lithia Motors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lithia Motors Inc.’s peers beat Lithia Motors Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.