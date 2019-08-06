Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 70.76 N/A -2.51 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 102.87 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 33.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has weaker performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.