Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 80.91 N/A -3.40 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 618.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 40.67%. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.