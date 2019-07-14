Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 82.27 N/A -3.40 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.73 N/A -1.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 122.97% and its consensus price target is $16.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.