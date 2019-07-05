Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Since Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 86.25 N/A -3.40 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 35.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.