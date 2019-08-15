Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 64.06 N/A -2.51 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 44.18 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has a consensus target price of $32, with potential upside of 42.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 49.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.