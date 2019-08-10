Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and Its Rivals results

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 61.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Liquidia Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.50% -78.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Liquidia Technologies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

Liquidia Technologies Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $49, suggesting a potential upside of 590.14%. The competitors have a potential upside of 137.53%. Given Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquidia Technologies Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Liquidia Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.