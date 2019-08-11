Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

This is a contrast between Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 74.32 N/A -2.51 0.00 Galapagos NV 122 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Galapagos NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Galapagos NV Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Galapagos NV on the other hand boasts of a $157 average target price and a -11.30% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.