Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Since Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 146.27 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.75, while its potential upside is 30.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.