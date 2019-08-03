Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 66.47 N/A -2.51 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 386.27 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 16.8%. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.