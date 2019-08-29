Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

This is a contrast between Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.92 N/A -2.51 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 0% respectively. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.