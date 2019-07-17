Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 78.82 N/A -3.40 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 405.81 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liquidia Technologies Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.