Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 10.94 N/A -2.51 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.33 consensus target price and a 61.81% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 51.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.