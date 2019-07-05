Reviewing Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 86.25 N/A -3.40 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 248.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.