Reviewing Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has 0.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its competitors. 21.6% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Liquid Media Group Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Liquid Media Group Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group Ltd. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Liquid Media Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.89 3.38 2.70

The potential upside of the rivals is 9.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liquid Media Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Liquid Media Group Ltd. had bearish trend while Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s competitors are 7.87% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s competitors beat Liquid Media Group Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.