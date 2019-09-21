Reviewing Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)’s and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s results

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 Tricida Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lipocine Inc. and Tricida Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53% Tricida Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -59.9%

Liquidity

Lipocine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Tricida Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lipocine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares and 84% of Tricida Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Lipocine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Tricida Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38% Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84%

For the past year Lipocine Inc. has stronger performance than Tricida Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Lipocine Inc. beats Tricida Inc.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.