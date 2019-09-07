Reviewing Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)’s and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s results

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lipocine Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lipocine Inc.
|0.00%
|-102.2%
|-53%
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lipocine Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|HEXO Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -6.83% for Lipocine Inc. with average target price of $3.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lipocine Inc.
|3.85%
|-2.07%
|2.16%
|17.09%
|37.96%
|45.38%
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
For the past year Lipocine Inc. was more bullish than HEXO Corp.
Summary
HEXO Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Lipocine Inc.
Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
