Reviewing Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)’s and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s results

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.83% for Lipocine Inc. with average target price of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year Lipocine Inc. was more bullish than HEXO Corp.

Summary

HEXO Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Lipocine Inc.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.