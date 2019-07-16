Reviewing Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B)’s and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)’s results

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|14
|0.73
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|1
|0.09
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0.00%
|205.5%
|-28.8%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has an average target price of $3.13, with potential upside of 374.60%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.23% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0.24%
|-17.11%
|-15.56%
|-32.01%
|-42.1%
|-15.05%
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|45.34%
|81.43%
|-52.43%
|-53.39%
|16.51%
|-43.05%
For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was less bearish than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
Summary
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
