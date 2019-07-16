Reviewing Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B)’s and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)’s results

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 14 0.73 N/A -0.18 0.00 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -2.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 205.5% -28.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has an average target price of $3.13, with potential upside of 374.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.23% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.24% -17.11% -15.56% -32.01% -42.1% -15.05% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 45.34% 81.43% -52.43% -53.39% 16.51% -43.05%

For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was less bearish than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.