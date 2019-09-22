Reviewing Linx S.A. (LINX)’s and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s results

This is a contrast between Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.95 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates Linx S.A. and Rapid7 Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Linx S.A. and Rapid7 Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Linx S.A. and Rapid7 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Rapid7 Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.29, with potential upside of 18.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Linx S.A. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance while Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rapid7 Inc. beats Linx S.A.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.