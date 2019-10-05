Reviewing Linx S.A. (LINX)’s and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s results

We are comparing Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 8 0.00 137.00M 0.00 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.00 4.48M -6.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Linx S.A. and Marin Software Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Linx S.A. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 1,812,169,312.17% 0% 0% Marin Software Incorporated 175,198,467.01% -107.5% -68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Linx S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Marin Software Incorporated has 17.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71%

For the past year Linx S.A. was less bearish than Marin Software Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Linx S.A. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.