Reviewing Linx S.A. (LINX)’s and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s results

Both Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 8 0.00 137.00M 0.00 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 5 -1.96 13.91M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Linx S.A. and Intellicheck Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 1,788,511,749.35% 0% 0% Intellicheck Inc. 298,863,416.63% -30.9% -27.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Linx S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance while Intellicheck Inc. has 150.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Linx S.A. beats Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.