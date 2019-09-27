Reviewing LINE Corporation (LN)’s and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s results

As Application Software companies, LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 36 0.00 53.31M -0.50 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 1.53M 0.07 44.46

Table 1 highlights LINE Corporation and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LINE Corporation and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 149,453,322.12% -6.5% -2.8% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 48,606,919.34% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation. Its rival SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. LINE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LINE Corporation and SilverSun Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 13.4%. Insiders held roughly 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -6.74% weaker performance while SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 27.59% stronger performance.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.