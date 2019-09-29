Reviewing LINE Corporation (LN)’s and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s results

Since LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 36 0.00 53.32M -0.50 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 1.98M 0.17 20.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has LINE Corporation and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 148,689,347.46% -6.5% -2.8% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 53,874,619.07% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LINE Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. LINE Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LINE Corporation and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 0% respectively. LINE Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 64.09%. Competitively, 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year LINE Corporation has stronger performance than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Summary

LINE Corporation beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.