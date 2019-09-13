Reviewing LINE Corporation (LN)’s and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 214 19.02 N/A 2.45 98.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LINE Corporation and Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation. Its rival Paycom Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. LINE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for LINE Corporation and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Paycom Software Inc. has an average target price of $209, with potential downside of -1.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LINE Corporation and Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year LINE Corporation had bearish trend while Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors LINE Corporation.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.