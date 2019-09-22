Reviewing LINE Corporation (LN)’s and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s results

Both LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 NIC Inc. 18 3.97 N/A 0.81 22.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LINE Corporation and NIC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LINE Corporation and NIC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Liquidity

LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NIC Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. NIC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LINE Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of LINE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, NIC Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year LINE Corporation had bearish trend while NIC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats LINE Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.