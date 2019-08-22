Reviewing LINE Corporation (LN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Application Software company, LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LINE Corporation has 3.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand LINE Corporation has 64.09% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has LINE Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.50% -2.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting LINE Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation N/A 32 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for LINE Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

LINE Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $3500, suggesting a potential upside of 10,113.01%. The rivals have a potential upside of 135.80%. With higher possible upside potential for LINE Corporation’s competitors, research analysts think LINE Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LINE Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year LINE Corporation had bearish trend while LINE Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, LINE Corporation’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. LINE Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LINE Corporation’s peers.

Dividends

LINE Corporation does not pay a dividend.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.