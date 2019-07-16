Reviewing LINE Corporation (LN)’s and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s results

As Application Software businesses, LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Inpixon 1 1.56 N/A -39.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LINE Corporation and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LINE Corporation and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Inpixon’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. LINE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inpixon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LINE Corporation and Inpixon has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 7%. Insiders owned roughly 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.06% are Inpixon’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01%

For the past year LINE Corporation has stronger performance than Inpixon

Summary

LINE Corporation beats Inpixon on 5 of the 7 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.