Reviewing LINE Corporation (LN)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Box Inc. 18 3.35 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Liquidity

LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. LINE Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for LINE Corporation and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Box Inc.’s potential upside is 3.39% and its average target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of LINE Corporation shares and 67.6% of Box Inc. shares. LINE Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 64.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year LINE Corporation was more bearish than Box Inc.

Summary

LINE Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Box Inc.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.