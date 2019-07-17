Reviewing LINE Corporation (LN)’s and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 32 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights LINE Corporation and Arco Platform Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LINE Corporation and Arco Platform Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Arco Platform Limited which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 16.8 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LINE Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for LINE Corporation and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Arco Platform Limited’s potential upside is 4.07% and its average price target is $46.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of LINE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. LINE Corporation’s share held by insiders are 64.09%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year LINE Corporation had bearish trend while Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats LINE Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.